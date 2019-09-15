A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in Berkshire.

Tracy Bailey, 44, from Cookham, was discovered at a property in Station Road in the village on Tuesday morning. A post-mortem examination found she died from a head injury.

A 45-year-old man from Marlow was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday and remains in custody.

Police said they were treating the death as an "isolated incident".

Det Ch Insp Stuart Bosley, from Thames Valley Police, said: "Detectives from our major crime unit are carrying out an investigation into the circumstances of how this woman has died and I am appealing to anyone who has any information that could assist us to contact police.

"I would like to reassure members of the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident.

"People in the community are likely to notice an increased presence of officers in the area and I would ask anyone who has any concerns or information to speak to police."