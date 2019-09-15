Counter terrorism officers and a bomb disposal team are searching a property in Maidenhead after a man was arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) arrested the 52-year-old Berkshire man under the Terrorism Act on Friday afternoon.

He has since been released on bail.

Despite the involvement of the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team, CTPSE said there was "no immediate risk to the public".

It said it was working with "partner agencies to ensure necessary safeguarding assessments are conducted".