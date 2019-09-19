Image copyright Family handout Image caption PC Andrew Harper was married four weeks before he was killed

Three teenagers charged with murdering a police officer as he investigated a burglary have appeared in court.

Newlywed PC Andrew Harper was killed after being dragged along a road by a vehicle in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, on 15 August.

Henry Long, 18, and two boys, 17, who cannot be named, are accused of murder and conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

They were remanded in custody by Reading magistrates and will appear at the Old Bailey later.

PC Harper, 28, was killed on the A4 Bath Road as he attended a reported break-in.

A post-mortem examination found the officer, who got married four weeks earlier, died of multiple injuries.

Another suspect, 20-year-old Jed Foster, has previously appeared in court charged with murder.

Mr Foster, of Pingewood, Burghfield, has been remanded in custody and a trial date set for 20 January.

A fifth man, Thomas King, 21, has been charged with conspiracy to steal a quad bike.