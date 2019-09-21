Reading fire: Residents evacuated and homes damaged
- 21 September 2019
Residents were evacuated from their homes as firefighters tackled a blaze that damaged a number of houses.
The fire affected the rear of homes between Tidmarsh Street and Pangbourne Street in Reading on Friday evening.
Thames Valley Police said people had been evacuated but no-one was hurt.
Extensions, garages and sheds at the back of the properties were damaged, according to the force. Several domestic gas canisters were also scorched but did not explode.