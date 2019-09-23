Wokingham stabbing: Second teenager charged over attack
A second teenager has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a man was stabbed during a drive-by fight outside a pub nearly six months ago.
The victim was stabbed several times as a group of men jumped out of a car and attacked him on 1 April outside the Station Tap in Station Road, Wokingham, Berkshire, before making off.
An 18-year-old, from London, was charged on Tuesday.
He will appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on 3 October.
Another 18-year-old was charged with GBH with intent on 19 April.
Thames Valley Police said it believed the fight - at 21:50 BST - involved "up to five people".
The victim, in his 20s, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in the attack.
A third 18-year-old, from Farnborough, was arrested on the day of the attack but later released without charge.