Image caption The man was attacked outside the Station Tap in Station Road, Wokingham, in April

A second teenager has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a man was stabbed during a drive-by fight outside a pub nearly six months ago.

The victim was stabbed several times as a group of men jumped out of a car and attacked him on 1 April outside the Station Tap in Station Road, Wokingham, Berkshire, before making off.

An 18-year-old, from London, was charged on Tuesday.

He will appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on 3 October.

Another 18-year-old was charged with GBH with intent on 19 April.

Thames Valley Police said it believed the fight - at 21:50 BST - involved "up to five people".

The victim, in his 20s, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in the attack.

A third 18-year-old, from Farnborough, was arrested on the day of the attack but later released without charge.