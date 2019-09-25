Slough man charged with sending threats to MPs
- 25 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with sending threats to MPs.
Wajid Shah, 26, is charged with six counts of sending a letter/communication or article conveying a threatening message.
Thames Valley Police said the charges were in connection to "malicious communications of a threatening nature" to current or previous MPs.
Shah, of Connaught Road, Slough, has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 9 October.
The force said it would not name the alleged victims.