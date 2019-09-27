Image copyright Family handout Image caption Elton Gashaj, 15, died after being stabbed in Slough

Police are increasing stop and searches in Slough after two recent stabbings in the town.

Elton Gashaj, 15, was found injured in Salt Hill Park, on Saturday, and died of a stab wound to the chest.

On Wednesday a man in his 20s was stabbed in the leg in Station Road, opposite Langley College.

Police have since enacted a Section 60 order for 24 hours, which gives officers greater powers to ensure people are not carrying weapons.

Supt Sarah Grahame, of Thames Valley Police, said: "Members of the community will understandably be concerned about these recent events. I would like to reassure the public that these incidents are taken extremely seriously."

Image caption The 15-year-old was fatally stabbed in Salt Hill Park

She added: "Officers will be using their stop-and-search powers as part of their patrols in Slough.

"Please do not be worried if you are stopped by an officer.

"Being stopped and searched does not mean you are in trouble, it is just one method that we use to ensure weapons are kept off our streets."

The order applies until 13:59 BST on Saturday.

A 15-year-old boy appeared at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday charged with the murder of Elton Gashaj.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded in youth detention.

He also faces one count of possession of a bladed article.

Police said a second boy, also 15, who was arrested has been released while inquiries continue.