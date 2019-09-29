Image copyright Highways England Image caption Recreation Ground bridge is the first of 11 to be demolished along the M4

A stretch of motorway that was shut to allow a bridge to be demolished has reopened a day ahead of schedule.

The M4 was due to remain closed between junctions five (Langley) and six (Slough/Windsor) from 20:00 BST on Friday until 06:00 on Monday.

Highways England said the road reopened at 03:30.

The bridge is the first of 11 to be taken down and eventually replaced with longer spans to accommodate the new four-lane smart motorway.