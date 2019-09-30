Image copyright Family handout Image caption Elton Gashaj died after being stabbed in Slough

An order giving police increased stop and search powers after two recent stabbings in Slough has been extended.

Elton Gashaj, 15, was found injured in Salt Hill Park, on 21 September, and died of a stab wound to the chest.

On Wednesday a man in his 20s was stabbed in the leg in Station Road, opposite Langley College.

A Section 60 order, giving officers greater powers to ensure people are not carrying weapons, has been extended until Tuesday afternoon.

The order took effect from Friday and has already been extended twice.

Image caption The 15-year-old was fatally stabbed in Salt Hill Park

A police spokesman said: "Officers will be using this power in order to keep our streets safe from weapons.

"Members of the public will see an increased presence of officers, please feel free to speak to officers if you have any concerns."

A 15-year-old boy appeared at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday charged with the murder of Elton.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded in youth detention. He also faces one count of possession of a bladed article.

Police said a second boy, also 15, who was arrested has been released while inquiries continue.