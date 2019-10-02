Berkshire

Driver dies after crash with van in Mortimer

  • 2 October 2019
Image caption The collision happened in Goring Lane, Mortimer, on Tuesday

A 25-year-old man has died in a crash between a car and a van.

He was driving a Ford Fiesta which collided with a Volkswagen Transporter in Goring Lane, Mortimer, Berkshire at 07:20 BST on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old van driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He is in a stable condition, Thames Valley Police said.

A 52-year-old passenger in the van suffered minor injuries.

Detectives appealed for witnesses to contact them.

