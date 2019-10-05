Image copyright Google Image caption Armed police were called to Alexandra Road on Friday evening

A burglary suspect has been arrested after a police fired a baton round following reports of a man with a firearm.

Police were called to Alexandra Road in Slough shortly after 21:00 BST on Friday and fired the round when a man made off on a motorbike.

He was apprehended by a police dog team and arrested, then taken to hospital with dog bite wounds.

No firearm was found. Surrounding roads have been closed for police searches.

Det Insp Rich Jarvis said: "I am appealing to anybody that was in the area of Alexandra Road last night and witnessed this incident to please contact police.

"There are currently some road closures in place from Tuns Lane to Church Street in Chalvey including the junction with Chalvey Road while investigations continue. This includes a search of the area for any property that may have been discarded during the incident," he added.