Image copyright Paul King Image caption Police closed Kings Road in both directions while the crash scene was investigated

A pedestrian has been left seriously injured after being hit by a people carrier in Reading town centre.

The man, who is in his 20s, was walking on Kings Road at 09:15 BST when he was struck by a Volkswagen Transporter.

He has been taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford for treatment and his family are being supported by specialist officers, police said.

The driver of the Volkswagen was not hurt in the crash. Thames Valley Police has appealed for witnesses.

The road was closed in both directions while officers investigated and reopened at about 14:30.