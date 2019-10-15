Image caption Eyewitnesses said the atmosphere appeared "hostile" but in fact the two groups talked peacefully

Students have held protests at a UK university over issues that have sparked violence in Hong Kong.

Two groups gathered at the University of Reading's campus, one supporting Hong Kong's protesters and another supporting mainland China.

Some eyewitnesses said the atmosphere was "very hostile" between the two groups, but others taking part said they had "peacefully discussed" issues.

A university spokesman said students had been "peacefully protesting".

He added a small group of students who "had planned to show support for Hong Kong" had been met by people "waving Chinese flags".

He said he was "not aware of there being any clashes between the two groups".

Image caption The two groups of protesters gathered at the university waving flags and wearing gas masks

However, Abi Jones, 19, said the atmosphere was "very hostile and very uncomfortable" and "people were thinking something was going to break out".

Protests in Hong Kong started in June against proposals to allow extradition to mainland China.

Clashes between police and activists have become increasingly violent, with police firing live bullets and protesters attacking officers and throwing petrol bombs.

At the scene

Andre Rhoden-Paul, BBC News

Students wore yellow helmets, goggles and gas masks - the symbol of resistance to the Hong Kong government's clampdown on protests.

Except these students were thousands of miles away at Reading University.

For them, this gathering was about showing solidarity with their friends back home protesting for Hong Kong's autonomy, and spreading this message to fellow students on campus.

Similarly, students supporting mainland China felt compelled to defend China's position, proudly flying their flag.

Stephen Chan, 24, said the gathering in Reading was to "raise awareness to students and staff at the university about the situation in Hong Kong".

He said he and others had promoted the event online and "then the Chinese students started forming up their group against us".

Mr Chan said: "At first we thought they would cause violence so that's why we told security, but now we've peacefully discussed what's been happening in Hong Kong."

Rachel, who is a supporter of the Chinese government but did not want to give her surname, said she attended the gathering "to explain myself and my country's position".

"Most of them are very nice to talk to," she added.