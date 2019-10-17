Image copyright Google Image caption Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust plans to transfer non-medical staff to a subsidiary company

Staff at East Berkshire hospitals have voted to take strike action over plans to set up a new firm to run facilities.

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust wants to transfer non-medical staff like porters and cleaners to a subsidiary company it will own.

It says it will save millions every year. Managers have previously said staff have nothing to fear and pension rights would be protected.

About 300 Unison members voted to strike.

The trust has been contacted for comment on the result of the vote.

'Backdoor privatisation'

Frimley Health trust runs Wexham Park in Slough and Heatherwood in Ascot, as well as Frimley Park in Camberley, Surrey.

Trade union Unison said the move was "backdoor privatisation" and staff were worried about changes the trust wanted to make to their contracts.

Unison rep for the South East Steve Torrance said: "This ballot sends an important and overwhelming message that hospital bosses can't afford to ignore.

"The trust must now take staff concerns seriously and work with UNISON to ensure these workers remain directly employed by the NHS."

The union must give the trust two weeks' notice of any action. No date has yet been announced for a strike.