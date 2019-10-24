Image copyright Google Image caption Staff at a nearby school saw the child carrying building materials onto the roof

A child who was spotted working on a council-run community centre roof without any protective gear has prompted serious safety concerns.

Staff at a nearby school saw the child carrying building materials onto the roof of Birch Hill Community Centre, Bracknell.

Bracknell Forest Council said it has ended the responsible firm's contract.

Council boss Kevin Gibbs said he takes contract breaches "very seriously", especially "health and safety matters".

Mr Gibbs told Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) he was made aware of the issue on 30 September and that the sub-contractor responsible was immediately removed.