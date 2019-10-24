Berkshire

Slough skate park stabbing: Boy, 15, denies murder

  • 24 October 2019
Elton Gashaj Image copyright Thames Valley Police
Image caption Elton Gashaj died from a stab wound to the chest on 21 September

A teenager has denied murdering a 15-year-old boy at a skate park.

Elton Gashaj died from a stab wound to the chest in Salt Hill Park, Slough, on 21 September.

The 15-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to one count of murder at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday.

He also denied one count of possessing a bladed article. He is due to appear at the same court on 20 January.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites