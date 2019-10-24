Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Elton Gashaj died from a stab wound to the chest on 21 September

A teenager has denied murdering a 15-year-old boy at a skate park.

Elton Gashaj died from a stab wound to the chest in Salt Hill Park, Slough, on 21 September.

The 15-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to one count of murder at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday.

He also denied one count of possessing a bladed article. He is due to appear at the same court on 20 January.