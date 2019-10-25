Image copyright Wokingham Borough Council Image caption The plastic kerbstone looks "identical" to concrete, the council said

A council is to trial kerbstones made from plastic on its roads.

Wokingham Borough Council says the kerbs will use 40% less carbon in manufacturing, transport and construction than traditional concrete kerbing.

The plastic kerbstones will be made from 88% recycled material.

They will be trialled on three busy roads where kerbs have been previously damaged, and will be tested to see how they stand up to traffic.

The locations in Earley and Wokingham will be monitored over time, and rolled out to other locations based on its success.

The plastic kerbstone is cut with hand tools and weighs less, reducing injury risks and the need for mechanical equipment and speeding up installation, the council added.

Image copyright Wokingham Borough Council Image caption The kerbstone tested in areas where kerbs have been previously damaged

Councillor Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport, said: "I am excited by our trials of this innovative type of kerbing.

"We are looking for ways to make our services greener and this solution allows us to find an effective use of recycled materials while carrying out important highway maintenance across our network."

The trial will start next year and is part of a council effort to be carbon neutral by 2030.