Reading double stabbing: Two injured in mass brawl
- 30 October 2019
Two men have been stabbed in a mass brawl involving up to 15 people.
The fight happened in Connaught Road, Reading, just before 20:00 GMT on Tuesday.
One man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening, Thames Valley Police said.
A second man was taken to hospital with minor injuries. No arrests have been made following the incident off Oxford Road, the force added.