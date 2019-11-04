Image copyright Bob Bacon Image caption Binfield FC in Berkshire said it will have to cancel games for up to three weeks

A football club has said they will have to cancel games after offenders broke into the club and drove on to the pitch.

Binfield FC's pitch in Hill Farm Lane, Binfield, Berkshire, was left with several ruts after the incident between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

The club described the damage as "debilitating" and said it was unfair to volunteers who keep the grounds.

Thames Valley Police said it was investigating.

Club chairman Bob Bacon said: "They had driven in and around the centre circle, and towards the penalty area and touchline.

"So the ruts are quite big, you don't repair them simply.

"We will probably have to cancel games for perhaps even two or three more weekends."

Image copyright Bob Bacon Image caption The club said the incident was debilitating

He added it was unfair to the volunteers who help run the club.

"The thing that galls me is that there are two volunteers who give 12 hours each week to make sure the pitch is in tip top condition, and now they need to focus on fixing the big holes in the pitch," he said.

The club nicknamed "The Moles" play in the non-league Hellenic Premier Division.