An electricity firm working to replace underground cables has apologised to drivers caught up in queues of more than an hour.

Temporary traffic lights at the Sutton Seeds roundabout in Reading became stuck on red at 05:30 GMT.

Local bus services on the busy route reported delays of 68 minutes.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said the lights were fixed by 07:00 and would now be manually operated until 19:00.

But long queues had already formed on the A329M from Wokingham and Winnersh and drivers heading in and out of the town on the A4 were also caught in the jams.

A spokesperson for SSEN said: "I am so sorry for the inconvenience caused.

"I can confirm that there was a fault with the temporary traffic lights at 05:30 this morning at Sutton Seeds roundabout.

"The lights were changed and the fault fixed by 07:00 and we have someone on site manning the lights and seeing traffic through between 07:00-19:00."

Reading Buses was also forced to apologised for delays in its service due to the roadworks.

The roundabout serves as a major junction for main routes in and out of east Reading.

The multi-way traffic lights were put in place on 29 October and are expected to remain until 29 November.