Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Melrose Abbey in Scotland appeared on Craig Morley's website

A man running to be an MP in Reading has been criticised after his website mistook part of Scotland for the city.

Craig Morley, Conservative prospective parliamentary candidate (PPC) for Reading East, had a picture of Melrose Abbey in Scotland rather than Reading Abbey ruins on his homepage.

Labour councillor Richard Davies, who spotted the error, said he was amazed by the mistake.

Mr Morley said the mistake was made by his web designer.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The abbey ruins in Reading reopened to the public in 2018

Reading borough councillor Mr Davies said: "It's amazing that he wasn't able to identify our most important heritage asset and one that the council worked hard with local people to restore and re-open to the public.

"It would be obvious to anyone who had visited Reading Abbey ruins that that picture was of a totally different place."

Mr Morley has now corrected the error, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The Reading-born PPC, who said he lived in the constituency, said: "The abbey is an important landmark of the town - I grew up with its imprint on the Reading landscape.

"My website designer added the wrong image in my website banner header.

"It was an easy mistake for an external agency to make."

He added he had been too busy meeting residents to check his website header.