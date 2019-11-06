Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Reena and Sandeep Mander say they don't want the same thing to happen to other couples

A Sikh couple who claim they were barred from adopting did not meet the criteria for the pool of children available, a court has heard.

Sandeep and Reena Mander say Adopt Berkshire told them white British parents would be given priority.

The agency has told a court it prioritised those who could take older children or large sibling groups.

Former service lead Hilary Loades said the couple had initially wanted to adopt a child under two.

She told Oxford County Court councils were "entitled to not recruit for a cohort of children" they already had a large pool of adopters for.

Ms Loades said the recruitment strategy set by Adopt Berkshire's board of directors was clear.

She explained: "Concentrate your energies on adoptees who are harder to place, older children and those with complex needs like autism."

She added: "They [the Manders] were told we were not able to take this application forward at this point of time and you can pursue other applications with other authorities.

"And we clearly left the door open in the hope they would come back."

Image copyright Google Image caption The case is being heard at Oxford County Court

James Robottom, representing the Manders, asked Ms Loades why she suggested the British-born couple approach an Indian adoption agency when she wrote to them in May 2016, deferring their application.

She said: "I knew that they would meet the criteria for some adoption agencies in India, not all as some are based on religion, however, they would have not met adoption criteria for adopting from Russia or Thailand.

"You have to give people a hope really."

Ms Loades also told the court she understood initially the Manders preferred not to adopt a black child.

"My understanding was the Manders were not willing to take a black Caribbean or African child, they were looking for child of fairly pale complexion," she told the hearing.

"Their social network was predominantly white and they were looking for a child that would fit in their network."

But the Manders said they were prepared to adopt black children.

The case continues.