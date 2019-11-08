Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the B3028 Bray Road on Tuesday

A 70-year-old pedestrian has died in hospital after being struck by a car.

The man was hit by a dark grey Vauxhall Corsa in Bray Road, Maidenhead, Berkshire, at about 17:45 GMT on Tuesday.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he died a day later.

The Corsa driver stopped at the scene and was not injured, Thames Valley Police said. No arrests have been made.

The force has appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage, to contact officers.