Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Robert Black was seen punching his pet dog in the face

A man has been jailed after repeatedly punching his dog in the head in a public park.

Robert Black, 51, from Newbury, was caught on CCTV hitting the animal five times in the town's Victoria Park.

He was found guilty of one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal at Reading Magistrates' Court.

He was sentenced to 23 weeks in prison and banned from owning animals for 10 years.

PC David Burleigh, of Thames Valley Police, said: "Black demonstrated significant cruelty to his dog by punching it several times in the face, with no concern for its welfare."

The force said his two pet dogs were seized when he was arrested and had since been re-homed.