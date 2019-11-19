Image caption The area of Palmer Park where the young trees were planted was cleared by maintenance workers

Hundreds of young trees planted by volunteers in a park have been accidentally cut down by the council.

The 800 saplings, donated by the Woodland Trust, were planted in Palmer Park in Reading between 2016 and 2017.

Reading Borough Council admitted the trees were destroyed during a routine clearance of undergrowth.

In a statement it said: "Regrettably, the trees were untagged and not clearly visible amongst nettles and brambles when the area was being maintained."

'Great loss'

Councillor Karen Rowland said a selection of larger trees would be planted in a "suitable location" within the park to "put the situation right".

She said lessons had "been learned" and apologised to the volunteers involved in the planting.

Steve Goodman, one of the volunteers who helped to plant the saplings, said: "It's a huge waste, a great loss - 800 trees of that age plus the other growth alongside.

"It's been described as a routine clearance of undergrowth which seems odd because this area was protected for the past three years."