Two boys arrested over Reading stabbing
Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed.
The victim, in his 30s, was knifed in Eddleston Way in Tilehurst, Reading, just before 21:00 GMT on Tuesday.
He is in a stable condition in hospital, where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Police believe he was assaulted by two offenders, who may have left the scene on bikes.
Det Insp Marc Skinner said: "It happened in a public area at a time where I believe it's likely there would be witnesses to the incident."
He urged anyone who saw or heard anything to contact police.
The arrested teenagers remain in police custody.