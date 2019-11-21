Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption John and Mary Gillies were found guilty following a three-week trial

A husband and wife have been jailed for a string of sexual offences against two children during the 1990s.

John and Mary Gillies, now 65 and 60, of White Paddock, Maidenhead, committed offences including rape.

A Reading Crown Court jury heard how they sexually assaulted the children between 1992 and 1996, and forced them to watch pornographic films.

John Gillies was sentenced to 18 years and his wife to four-and-a-half years following a three-week trial.

'Degree of closure'

Thames Valley Police said the two children were aged under 16 when John Gillies raped and indecently assaulted them, and that his wife would join them in bed to force the children to "participate in sexual acts with her".

John Gillies was sentenced on Tuesday after a jury unanimously found him guilty of 11 offences including rape and indecent assault.

Mary Gillies was sentenced on the same day - also following a unanimous verdict - of one count of indecent assault and one count of cruelty to a person under the age of 16.

As well as their prison sentence they also made registered sex offenders for life.

Det Cons Hannah Broughton said: "I hope that this affords the victims a degree of closure.

"John and Mary Gillies weakened the free will and self-esteem of these young people so completely that their courage in facing them and giving evidence is all the more remarkable."

She added that the force would always investigate these types of offences "no matter how long ago they occurred".