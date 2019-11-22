World War Two hero, 105, awarded Norwegian medal

Image caption Norway's defence attaché said it was a "privilege" to award the medal to Mr Manners

A 105-year-old World War Two hero has been awarded a commemorative medal by Norway for his role in liberating the country from Nazi control.

John Manners served as the British naval officer in charge of the city of Trondheim during the German surrender.

He was presented with a commemorative medal by the Norwegian Defence Attaché at his care home in Newbury, Berkshire.

Mr Manners said he was "so pleased" to receive the medal.

He added: "While we were in Norway, we experienced so much.

"I was overwhelmed with the kindness of the Norwegian people; they were so welcoming to us, and it is an honour to be recognised for what we did while we were there."

John Manners from Exeter, served as a Lieutenant Commander in the Royal Navy

Col John Andreas Olsen said it was a "privilege and an honour" to award the Norwegian Government medal.

Mr Manners, originally from Exeter, served as a commanding officer on HMS Viceroy, which sank a German submarine in the North Sea in 1945, for which he received the Distinguished Service Cross.

Mr Manners also took part in Operation Conan, the Royal Navy's contribution to the liberation of Norway.

Col Olsen said: "We will never forget his contribution to our freedom... he put his life in danger to defend our values of democracy, individual liberty and the rule of law.

"Manners showed tremendous courage and determination."

The presentation ceremony at Bayford House care home involved 30 pupils from Stockcross CE Primary, which has documented Mr Manners' war stories as part of its World War Two module.

Mr Manners, who is also a former first-class cricketer, said: "I was in four destroyers throughout the war. We were desperately short and continued working all the time.

"Bombs kept falling very close to me but they missed. In fact on my wedding day the nearest bomb didn't explode."