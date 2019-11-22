Image copyright SBC Image caption The tenants of the first floor flat also left 'a huge stinking pile of rubbish' around the property

An apartment has been closed down after neighbours endured more than a year of anti-social behaviour that included faeces thrown at their windows.

One couple, who had moved into a flat below with their eight-week-old baby, also had "foul-smelling" urine seeping down their walls.

Council officers discovered the flat was trashed and rat-infested, with "a huge stinking pile of rubbish" outside.

Magistrates granted an order to close the flat, in Slough, for three months.

Image copyright SBC Image caption Slough council’s housing and regulations team found a rat-infested flat covered in rubbish

Slough Borough Council's housing and regulations team have been gathering evidence since May 2018.

Their findings included:

reports from neighbours of faeces and used toilet paper being thrown at their windows and into their gardens.

a rat infestation with "rodents running up and down the curtains"

a "sea of rubbish" that had been left in the garden and surrounding paths, which was deemed "a serious risk to the health and safety of the occupants".

someone found at the flat "seriously ill from a suspected heroin overdose",

The order has allowed the council to close the property for three months and remove the people living inside and secure it.

Contractors are now clearing up the waste and disinfecting the area.

A council spokesman said: "Neighbours had to put up with absolutely horrendous behaviour by the people who came and went and stayed at the property.

"The council has used all its powers to make sure this property is closed down so law-abiding residents can get on with their lives in peace and quiet."