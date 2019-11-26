Image caption Police were called to the coroners court at Reading Town Hall following a disturbance

A man has appeared in court accused of assaulting an emergency worker during trouble after an inquest.

A disturbance broke out after the conclusion of Aston McLean's inquest at Berkshire Coroner's Court at Reading Town Hall on Friday.

Trei Osei, 22, appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

Mr Osei of Basingstoke Road, Reading, was remanded in custody and will appear at Reading Crown Court on 23 December.

He is also accused of possessing a disguised firearm and causing criminal damage.

The inquest into Mr McLean's death had lasted two weeks.

He fell into the path of an approaching police vehicle which mounted the curb with him trapped underneath.