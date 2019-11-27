Image copyright The Oracle Shopping Centre Ltd Image caption The Oracle has applied for planning permission to change the use of the House of Fraser unit

Plans to replace the House of Fraser with a bowling alley at a shopping centre have been unveiled.

The Oracle in Reading has applied for planning permission to change the use of the three-storey department store.

Co-owners Hammerson said it would allow them to introduce "new leisure and restaurant options and bring new brands" to the town.

A consultation period has now begun before Reading Borough Council considers the plans.

Image copyright The Oracle Shopping Centre Ltd Image caption The Oracle is in talks with a bowling alley operator

The Oracle said it wanted to repurpose the space to "reflect the evolution of shopping centres to provide a mix of activities".

Discussions are ongoing with a bowling alley operator, according to the planning application.

Proposals also include mini-golf and a food market.

In a statement Hammerson said it was "considering all options for the future of store" and it hoped the council would reach a decision in early-2020.

Image copyright Oracle Shopping Centre Ltd Image caption House of Fraser has been at the shopping centre since 1999

House of Fraser had been at the shopping centre since September 1999.

Sports Direct, which owns the department store chain, has been contacted for comment.