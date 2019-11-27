Plans to replace House of Fraser at Reading's Oracle shopping centre
Plans to replace the House of Fraser with a bowling alley at a shopping centre have been unveiled.
The Oracle in Reading has applied for planning permission to change the use of the three-storey department store.
Co-owners Hammerson said it would allow them to introduce "new leisure and restaurant options and bring new brands" to the town.
A consultation period has now begun before Reading Borough Council considers the plans.
The Oracle said it wanted to repurpose the space to "reflect the evolution of shopping centres to provide a mix of activities".
Discussions are ongoing with a bowling alley operator, according to the planning application.
Proposals also include mini-golf and a food market.
In a statement Hammerson said it was "considering all options for the future of store" and it hoped the council would reach a decision in early-2020.
House of Fraser had been at the shopping centre since September 1999.
Sports Direct, which owns the department store chain, has been contacted for comment.