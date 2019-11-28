Image caption Hayden Brown denies three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving

A road safety technician has denied driving a car that crashed into two police officers, leading one to have his leg amputated.

Hayden Brown, 25, is accused of driving a Ford Focus into PC Thomas Dorman and PC Wai-man Lam in Maidenhead.

The crash also flung a woman out of the car and pinned her underneath it, Reading Crown Court heard.

Mr Brown, of Suffolk Road, Maidenhead, denies three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Image caption PC Thomas Dorman had to have his leg amputated following the crash

Mr Brown told the court that acquaintance Annie Butt had been at the wheel of the car when it crashed while carrying a group back to a house party.

"She entered the bridge and I thought to myself this was way too fast," he said.

"I just remember the vehicle was sideways, then an almighty bang."

Previously, Ms Butt told the court that Mr Brown took over driving shortly before the crash, on 2 September 2018.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption The Ford Focus ended up on its side, the court heard

Mr Brown told the court he fled the crash scene because he was "drunk and confused".

He claimed he was also "drunk and disoriented" when filmed telling a custody sergeant at a Reading police station that he had been "driving the car and obviously injured people".

The court heard Mr Brown was nearly two times over the legal alcohol limit and had tested positive for cocaine after attending the party on the night of the crash.

The race event enthusiast replied "no comment" in police interviews, the court heard.

When asked by Michael Roques, prosecuting, why Ms Butt and Charlie Keeley, both in the car at the time of the crash, said he was the driver, he replied: "animosity".

"I imagine they are friends, they're going to stick together," he added.

The trial continues.