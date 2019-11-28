Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was stabbed in Eddleston Way in Tilehurst

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over a stabbing in Reading.

The victim, in his 30s, was knifed in Eddleston Way in Tilehurst just before 21:00 GMT on 19 November.

Previously, officers arrested two 14-year-old boys on suspicion of attempted murder over the same attack. They have been bailed until 17 and 18 December.

The two men, aged 22 and 24, both from Reading, remain in police custody.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.