Pedestrian's A34 death was 'tragic accident'

Kieron Bennellick was struck by multiple vehicles on the A34 near Chieveley

A pedestrian under the influence of cocaine and alcohol was killed when he was struck by vehicles on a dual carriageway, an inquest heard.

Kieron Bennellick, from Newbury, died on the A34 near Chieveley in Berkshire on 11 January.

The coroner's court at Reading Town Hall heard police had received reports of a man walking along the "pitch black" road before he was struck.

Coroner Heidi Connor concluded the 30-year-old died in a "tragic accident".

The inquest heard Mr Bennellick was struck by a Renault and then subsequently run over by numerous vehicles on a stretch near junction 13 of the M4.

PC Simon Nelson told the court that about 18:00 GMT police had received calls from motorists "expressing concern for a pedestrian in dark clothing walking close to the carriageway in a dark section of the A34".

He said they later received calls from motorists to say they had driven over a pedestrian.

The court heard Mr Bennellick died of multiple injuries.

Mr Bennellick had appeared "intoxicated" when he tried to check into a hotel at Chieveley Services

Shortly before Mr Bennellick's card had declined when he tried to check into a hotel at Chieveley Services, and was described as "intoxicated".

A toxicology report found he had alcohol in his system and had recently used cocaine.

His family told the court he had a tendency to take himself away when he used drugs.

In a statement they described Mr Bennellick as an "extremely hardworking generous person with a heart of gold" who was engaged and due to be married.