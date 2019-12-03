Berkshire

Car passenger dies in Caversham bus crash

  • 3 December 2019
Henley Road
Image caption The crash happened in Henley Road in Caversham, Reading

A car passenger has been killed in a crash with a bus.

A silver Mercedes and the single-decker bus collided in Henley Road in Caversham, Reading, at about 16:11 GMT on Monday.

Thames Valley Police said the male passenger, in his 60s and from Caversham, died at the scene.

No-one else was injured. The force is investigating and has appealed for any witnesses or people with dash-cam footage to contact them.

A Thames Travel spokesman said the car "was in collision with a stationary bus which was parked at a bus stop".

He added: "Sadly the incident resulted in a fatality of an occupant of the car and our thoughts are with all concerned. We are assisting the police with their inquiries."

