A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a teenager who was tortured and shot in the head 16 years ago.

Daniel Higgins, 18, was attacked and killed at a house in Thirlmere Avenue, Slough, on 9 November 2003.

It was allegedly a revenge attack for the murder of Mohammed Mahmood in February the same year, Reading Crown Court was told.

Jamil Khalid, 40, from Slough, denies one count of murder.

Julian Christopher QC, prosecuting, said three masked men entered the house in the early hours armed with a machete, hammer and a gun.

The defendant is accused of telling the group Mr Higgins was at the property that night and giving them a key to get in.

'Blood everywhere'

The court heard Mr Higgins was dragged from the sofa where he was watching TV with his girlfriend and beaten, tortured and shot in a bedroom.

Mr Higgins' girlfriend, then aged 19, persuaded the men not to restrain her so that she could look after her baby son, the jury heard.

Another young woman in the property at the time had her hands tied with tape and was kept in another room.

Mr Christopher said: "There was the sound of crashing about as if someone was being thrown against the wardrobe.

"This went on for some time, then there was a bang and it all went quiet."

The men ran out of the house and Mr Higgins's girlfriend untied her friend.

"They looked into the spare room and saw Daniel lying on his back, there was blood everywhere," Mr Christopher told the court.

Majad Khan, of Wexham Road, Slough, was found guilty of murdering Mr Higgins and jailed for life in 2004. Mohammed Omar Akbar, from Slough, was also jailed for life for murder in 2006.

Two other men were found guilty of assisting an offender, while a third man admitted the same offence. They were sentenced to seven, five and four years respectively.

Mr Khalid's trial is expected to last three weeks.