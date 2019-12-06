Couple win 'race discrimination' adoption battle

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Reena and Sandeep Mander say they don't want the same thing to happen to other couples

A couple who were rejected by their local adoption service because of their Indian heritage have won their legal discrimination battle.

Sandeep and Reena Mander sued The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council after they were turned away from Adopt Berkshire three years ago.

Judge Melissa Clarke said the couple were discriminated against on the grounds of race.

The Sikh couple have now been awarded nearly £120,000 in damages.

The Manders, from Maidenhead, said they felt "directly discriminated against" when they were told by Adopt Berkshire "not to bother applying" because of their Indian heritage.

They were unable to register with the agency and were told their chances would be improved if they looked to adopt in India or Pakistan.

Both the council and the adoption agency denied making that statement, claiming the service was prioritising adopters for older children and sibling groups.

At Oxford County Court, Judge Clarke said: "I find that the defendants directly discriminated against Mr and Mrs Mander on the grounds of race."

She added the Manders suffered "hurt, stress, and anxiety" because of the agency's actions and described them as "particularly vulnerable, being a childless couple who had gone through numerous rounds of IVF and a sad early pregnancy loss" who were "desperate to adopt".

Judge Clarke awarded the couple general damages of £29,454.42 each and special damages totalling £60,013.43 for the cost of adopting a child overseas.

A council spokesperson said: "We are very disappointed by the judgement in this case, which we will now take time to consider in full.

"We have reviewed our policies to ensure they are fit for purpose and are confident that we do not exclude prospective adopters on the grounds of ethnicity.

"Finally, we always put the best interests of the children at the heart of any adoption decisions and are committed to best practice in our provision of adoption services."

The couple have since adopted a child from the United States.