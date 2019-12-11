Image copyright PA Media Image caption Izzy is thought to have been a street cat in Israel before her voyage of more than 2,000 miles to the UK

A cat that stowed away on a cargo ship and travelled more than 2,000 miles from Israel to the UK needs a new home.

Izzy got stuck in a container before making the 12-day journey to Southampton.

After months in quarantine at the Cats Protection Newbury Adoption Centre in Berkshire, Izzy's hoping for the purr-fect Christmas present - a new owner.

The Thatcham charity said it was "quite remarkable" she had survived the voyage, in April.

Thea Eld, from the centre, said they thought "shy" Izzy was a street cat in Israel.

"We'll never know her full story, but it's most likely she snuck into the container looking for food or somewhere cosy to sleep, and ended up getting locked in," she said.

"It's quite remarkable that she survived for so long without food or water in what must have been very uncomfortable conditions.

"Izzy's been through a lot, so we'd love to see her go to a home with a patient owner who can give her the stable home she needs after such a turbulent few months."