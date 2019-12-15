Image copyright Tfl Image caption Tfl train services between Reading and London Paddington have started

Train services have now begun on the Elizabeth line between Reading and London Paddington.

TfL Rail now runs stopping services on the route after taking over from Great Western Railway (GWR).

The Elizabeth line, part of TfL's Crossrail project, when fully open will connect Reading and Heathrow in the west, through central London, to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the East.

Transport for London have advised customers departure times could change.

GWR will continue to run some fast services between Reading and London Paddington

Tony Page, Reading Borough Council's lead member for transport, said the TfL train services will "further cement Reading's position as a major economic player in the South East."

Currently the Elizabeth Line is not open between London Paddington and Liverpool Street, and Whitechapel and Abbey Wood.

What is Crossrail?

Crossrail is a new railway that will run beneath London from Reading and Heathrow in the west through central tunnels across to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east.

Construction began in 2009 and it is Europe's biggest infrastructure project. It had been due to open in December 2018 but was delayed last month and pushed back until 2021.

It has been officially named the Elizabeth Line in honour of the Queen and will serve 41 stations.

An estimated 200 million passengers will use the new underground line annually, increasing central London rail capacity by 10% - the largest increase since World War Two.

Crossrail says the new line will enable people to travel from Paddington to Canary Wharf in 17 minutes.