Image copyright Google Image caption The school is set to reopen on Wednesday after a deep clean

A school in Berkshire has been closed to deal with an outbreak of norovirus and sickness.

Shinfield Infant and Nursery School, which has over 300 pupils, will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

The school hopes it will be able reopen to pupils and staff on Wednesday following a deep clean.

Parents were told the school would be closed because of "a confirmed case of norovirus and high levels of sickness".

Four wards at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading were closed earlier this month following a norovirus outbreak.