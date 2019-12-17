Image copyright Google Image caption The woman aged in her 70s died at the scene of Monday's crash

A woman died when she was hit by a car while walking her dog.

The victim, who is aged in her 70s, was struck by a silver BMW car on Henwick Lane, Thatcham, at about 17:00 GMT on Monday.

She died at the scene, but police said her dog was safe.

Sgt Ryan Seager of Thames Valley Police has appealed for witnesses and motorists with dash-cam footage to come forward with information.