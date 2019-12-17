Dog walker struck and killed in Thatcham car crash
- 17 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman died when she was hit by a car while walking her dog.
The victim, who is aged in her 70s, was struck by a silver BMW car on Henwick Lane, Thatcham, at about 17:00 GMT on Monday.
She died at the scene, but police said her dog was safe.
Sgt Ryan Seager of Thames Valley Police has appealed for witnesses and motorists with dash-cam footage to come forward with information.