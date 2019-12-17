Image copyright samuel boswell Image caption The fire sent huge plumes of smoke over Reading

A large fire broke out in a school's boathouse sending huge plumes of smoke over Reading.

Crews from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service fought the blaze which engulfed the building near Little John's Lane on Tuesday at about 15:00 GMT.

The fire service arrived within five minutes and shortly after 16:00 GMT it reported the blaze was extinguished.

The building is operated by Reading School. No injuries have been reported.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Fire crews fight Reading boat house blaze

Fire crews remain on the scene, and a fire investigation officer is looking into the cause of the fire.