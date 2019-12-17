Reading School boathouse fire sends smoke over town
- 17 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A large fire broke out in a school's boathouse sending huge plumes of smoke over Reading.
Crews from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service fought the blaze which engulfed the building near Little John's Lane on Tuesday at about 15:00 GMT.
The fire service arrived within five minutes and shortly after 16:00 GMT it reported the blaze was extinguished.
The building is operated by Reading School. No injuries have been reported.
Fire crews remain on the scene, and a fire investigation officer is looking into the cause of the fire.
@BBCBerkshire major fire at a row boat house used and owned by the Reading School.from Paul king pic.twitter.com/YJcqewzRRw— Paul king (@Paulkin52757532) December 17, 2019
End of Twitter post by @Paulkin52757532