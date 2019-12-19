Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Jamil Khalid was arrested after the killing before fleeing to Pakistan

A man has been jailed in connection with the murder of a teenager 16 years ago.

Daniel Higgins, 18, was tortured and shot in the head at his girlfriend's house in Thirlmere Avenue, Slough, on 9 November 2003.

Jamil Khalid, 40, from Slough, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was jailed for 10 years following an 11-day trial at Reading Crown Court.

Thames Valley Police said masked men had burst into the house and took Daniel to a spare room where he was fatally shot.

Revenge attack

Detectives believed the killing was a revenge attack for the murder of Mohammed Mahmood Choudry in February of the same year.

Det Ch Insp Andy Shearwood said Khalid had kept the gang updated by phone and obtained a key for them to get in the house.

He said: "Following Daniel's brutal murder, Khalid was arrested, but when he was released from police custody he fled to Pakistan.

"However, 16 years later, Khalid returned to the UK on 17 February this year and was duly arrested at Birmingham Airport. He was charged the following day."

Police said they were still trying to trace three other suspects who were believed to have travelled to Pakistan.

Det Ch Insp Shearwood added: "They should know that we know who they are and we continue to actively seek them. I hope they live in constant fear that we will find them."

Khalid is the eighth person to be jailed in connection with the killing.

In November 2004, Majad Khan, who was 28 and from Wexham Road, Slough, was jailed for life with a minimum 20-year term and, following a second trial in December 2005, Mohammed Omar Ahkbar received the same sentence.

Five men were also jailed for assisting an offender.