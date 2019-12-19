Image caption Rivermead Leisure Complex in Richfield Avenue, Reading, will be rebuilt under proposed budget plans

Reading will spend £40m to replace one of its key leisure centres and build a new community pool under new council budget plans.

Rivermead Leisure Complex will be rebuilt and a six-lane pool at Palmer Park is planned following closures of two community pools in the borough.

The money will come from a proposed council tax rise and the council's General Fund Capital Programme.

Residents can submit views on the plans until 19 January.

Other key features of the proposed budget for 2020-2023 include:

An extra £9m for road repairs.

£20m on funding new school places and improving school sites.

An initial £7m on "better adult social care facilities".

£3.2m on disabled facilities grants.

£1.5m on the introduction of a new doorstep food waste collection service.

The draft budget for 2020-21 includes a proposed 1.99% general council tax rise and an additional 2% rise to fund the extra spend on adult social care - the equivalent to £1.11 per week on a band C property.

Reading Borough Council Leader Jason Brock said the budget was "ambitious and forward-thinking" and would "benefit every single resident in Reading".

A final budget and council tax level will be recommended to full council on 25 February.