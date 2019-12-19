Reading plan to spend £40m on Rivermead and Palmer Park pool
Reading will spend £40m to replace one of its key leisure centres and build a new community pool under new council budget plans.
Rivermead Leisure Complex will be rebuilt and a six-lane pool at Palmer Park is planned following closures of two community pools in the borough.
The money will come from a proposed council tax rise and the council's General Fund Capital Programme.
Residents can submit views on the plans until 19 January.
Other key features of the proposed budget for 2020-2023 include:
- An extra £9m for road repairs.
- £20m on funding new school places and improving school sites.
- An initial £7m on "better adult social care facilities".
- £3.2m on disabled facilities grants.
- £1.5m on the introduction of a new doorstep food waste collection service.
The draft budget for 2020-21 includes a proposed 1.99% general council tax rise and an additional 2% rise to fund the extra spend on adult social care - the equivalent to £1.11 per week on a band C property.
Reading Borough Council Leader Jason Brock said the budget was "ambitious and forward-thinking" and would "benefit every single resident in Reading".
A final budget and council tax level will be recommended to full council on 25 February.