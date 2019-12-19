Image copyright Google Image caption The man had been cleaning the pavements on the Promenade at Barry Avenue

A road sweeper has died after losing control of his work vehicle and driving into the River Thames in Berkshire.

The man, in his 50s, had been cleaning the pavement on the Promenade at Barry Avenue, Windsor, on Wednesday morning.

The Wokingham man was rescued from the river and treated at the scene but was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Road-sweeper contractor Tivoli said it was "devastated by this tragic event" and would co-operate in a police investigation.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The man's next of kin have been informed and a file is being prepared for the coroner, the force said.