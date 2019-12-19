Manslaughter arrest after woman found dead in Reading
- 19 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a woman was found dead at a house in Reading.
The woman, in her 60s, was discovered at a property in Jubilee Road on Monday evening.
A 78-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and has since been released on bail, Thanes Valley Police said.
A post-mortem examination is expected to take place on Friday, the force added.