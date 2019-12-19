Image copyright Google Image caption The body of a woman was discovered at a property in Jubilee Road on Monday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a woman was found dead at a house in Reading.

The woman, in her 60s, was discovered at a property in Jubilee Road on Monday evening.

A 78-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and has since been released on bail, Thanes Valley Police said.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place on Friday, the force added.