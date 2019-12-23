Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Max Simmons died in hospital from his injuries

A man charged with causing the death of a 13-year-old boy who was knocked down in a road has appeared in court.

James Lavine, 34, of Wooburn Green, Buckinghamshire, appeared before Slough magistrates accused of causing death by dangerous driving.

Max Simmons was hit by a car in Maidenhead at about 13:25 GMT on Saturday.

Furze Platt Senior School said Max was an "incredibly likeable young man", who had "passed away far too young".

The Maidenhead school opened so pupils could gather to share their memories of him.

A statement on the school's website said: "The overriding feeling is of the love Max's fellow students had for their friend.

"He had so much yet to offer. As several students said of Max this morning: 'You will be missed so very much.'"

Image copyright Google Image caption The 13-year old was fatally injured in the crash at the junction with Shifford Crescent, Maidenhead

It added: "Others remembered how kind Max could be looking out for them, cheering them up at sad moments and how they enjoyed playing football with him."

Max's mother said: "Just be there with them, hug them, tell them how much you love them, because Christmas presents are just stuff, love is free. Just love each other."

Mr Lavine appeared before Slough magistrates on Monday charged with causing Max's death while driving a red Audi TT on Switchback Road North, Maidenhead.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Reading Crown Court on 27 January.