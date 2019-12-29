Berkshire

Girl, 12, critically injured in Newbury hit-and-run

  • 29 December 2019
A339 in Newbury Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened near Station Road

A 12-year-old girl has been critically injured in a hit-and-run crash involving a truck.

She was on the pavement with her family on the A339 in Newbury, Berkshire, on Friday night when she was struck by a flatbed or recovery van, police said.

It happened on the bridge near Station Road just before 21:00 GMT. Officers said the driver failed to stop.

Thames Valley Police said the girl remains in a critical condition in John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

PC Mark Dunne said: "The vehicle involved may have noticeable damage around the front nearside, so if anyone has seen a similar vehicle with damage then please contact the police as soon as you can."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites