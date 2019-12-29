Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near Station Road

A 12-year-old girl has been critically injured in a hit-and-run crash involving a truck.

She was on the pavement with her family on the A339 in Newbury, Berkshire, on Friday night when she was struck by a flatbed or recovery van, police said.

It happened on the bridge near Station Road just before 21:00 GMT. Officers said the driver failed to stop.

Thames Valley Police said the girl remains in a critical condition in John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

PC Mark Dunne said: "The vehicle involved may have noticeable damage around the front nearside, so if anyone has seen a similar vehicle with damage then please contact the police as soon as you can."