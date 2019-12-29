Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found in the early hours of Christmas Day

A man found fatally injured in Slough on Christmas Day has been identified.

Philip Deans, 36, from the town, was found in the High Street between the shops Contract Options and Peri Peri Chicken shortly after 02:20 GMT.

He was taken to hospital but died the following day. A post-mortem examination held on Sunday found he died as a result of a head injury.

A 25-year-old man from Slough arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday remains in custody.

Thames Valley Police said Mr Deans' next of kin had been informed of his death and were being supported by specially trained officers.