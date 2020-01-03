Image copyright Slough Outreach Image caption Philip Deans was described as polite and friendly

Tributes have been paid to a 36-year-old man who died after being found injured in the street on Christmas Day.

Philip Deans was found in Slough High Street on 25 December, and died a day later in hospital.

Dawid Debski, 25, of Faraday Close, Slough, is charged with his murder and will re-appear at Reading Crown Court in March.

Homeless project Slough Outreach said it had been helping Mr Deans for three years and it was in "shock".

A post-mortem examination found Mr Deans had died as a result of a head injury, Thames Valley Police said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Deans was found between the shops Contract Options and Peri Peri Chicken

Shin Dhother, founder of Slough Outreach, said: "When there is any incident on the street we are always thinking who could it be. It was a bit of a shock."

Describing Mr Deans he said: "He'd been on the streets for a while and we got to know him, and he started coming to the service.

"He was always very polite when he spoke to you and would come have a chat.

"He was going through this situation himself and he could spot people [in similar circumstances].

"Some of the youngsters, he would take them under his wing and bring them to us for food and clothing."